To connect to WiFi From our router there is a series of channels that we can use. These channels operate at different frequencies, always within a wireless band assigned in advance, and we can choose between one or another channel to access the Internet. Depending on the frequency band in which we are connected, there are some channels or others. But there are channels that are prohibited in Spain, to which you will not be able to connect, and skipping to do it is a bad idea.

In each country, certain frequencies are assigned for the different wireless communication systems and those for WiFi are very well defined. Within these bands, as we have said, there are different channels that we can connect to, as if we were using one lane or another of a road on which driving is permitted. But just as you cannot drive your car on a bike lane, there is a prohibition on using certain channels that exceed the delimited frequencies and that can interfere with other devices, being very dangerous.

With a normal router we will not be able to access these channels banned in Spain, since the standard defines that there are specific channels in each of the bands in Spain, but if we modify it to change its configuration and make it believe that we are in another country or if we use an illegal router imported from another region, we will be able to access those banned channels. In any case, it is not convenient to do so and we can put other vital communications at risk.

In Spain, there are some limitations in the 2.4 GHz band and, although let's find channels from 1 to 14, 14 is prohibited, as is the case in many countries where we will find it restricted. In practically all of them, except Japan. Throughout Europe it is restricted to avoid interference to telephones that work via satellite. In the case of Spain, it could interfere with low-power active medical implants and associated peripheral units indoors. It is not the only channel and, depending on the country and the assigned frequencies, we will find some prohibited channels or others. In the United States, for example, channels 12 and 13 are illegal while in Europe and Japan their use is allowed.

If we go to the 5 GHz band, we will see that there are also some channels that are prohibited from being used, as they could interfere with the frequencies used by some electronic toll systems. In this case, as in the 2.4 GHz band, it is best to stick to the regulations and not manipulate the router to connect to these channels that work on frequencies that are not permitted for WiFi in Spain.

In addition to being able to damage other types of communications, it can lead to problems. There are CTER stations or Technical Testing of Radioelectric Emissions which are responsible for controlling these spectrums through listening points, both fixed and mobile, and which allow possible pirate emissions to be detected. Taking into account the number of WiFi channels available to the user, it is not necessary for us to look for these types of illegal alternatives.