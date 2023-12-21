We are going to tell you two methods with which you will be able to get templates and drawings to congratulate Christmas via WhatsApp. In this way, you will be able to send a greeting that is somewhat more original than the typical copy and paste that has already been forwarded a billion times.

We are going to tell you two different methods to create one of these images. In the first, we will tell you how create the image on your own without needing to know how to draw or anything like that, and in the second we will remind you where to find dozens of templates that you can edit.

We will tell you how to obtain the templates. And once you have them created and downloaded to your mobile or computer, then all you need to do is send them via WhatsApp to whoever you want.

Create your congratulations for Artificial Intelligence





The first method is to create a Christmas card with artificial intelligence. To do this, we are going to use Bing Chat with DALL-E 3, where you will only have to describe what you want with an appropriate prompt. There are other AIs that can help you, but Bing's is free, used in Spanish and available to everyone.

Here we leave you some examples of prompts or commands you can use to generate your image:

Draw a Christmas greeting with the text 'Merry Christmas' in Spanish. The image shows a Christmas tree with gifts and people dancing around it. Draw a picture with the text 'Merry Christmas' at the top. The image shows the three wise men riding their camels in the dunes of a desert at night, and a shooting star in the sky. Make me a blank template of a Christmas greeting with Santa Claus and a Christmas tree in an animated movie style. Draw a Christmas greeting with bright colors and a minimalist style. Draw a Christmas card in which a huge number of cats dressed as Santa Claus appear





Beyond the examples, you should know that you can change the prompt to your liking to describe what you want to appear in the image. You can use one of ours, changing some terms, or come up with a completely new one. The important thing is that you specify that you want a Christmas card.

As you have seen in the first two examples, you can also include text. Here, will almost always appear in English even if you ask it in Spanish, so it will be up to you repeat the prompt until it finally hits the mark and is well written. Remember to use single quotes and not double quotes for the text you want to include.

Finally, at the end of the description you can also add other details. For example, you can specify styles by adding something like “Realistic style”, “cartoon-like”, or ask him to do it in the style of some famous painter.

You can use customizable templates





At Xataka Basics we have written an article with 43 templates to congratulate Christmas, and the best thing about these templates is that They are fully customizable. They are designed for programs like Canva or Microsoft Designer, which are free programs where you take a template and change whatever you want about it.

For example, if the template is in English, which is usual, you can edit it and change the words that appear in them to write it in Spanish. And the best of all is that you can do it totally free. We are going to give you a fewbut in the mentioned article you have all 43.

family vertical card: A vertical card in poster format in which you can say happy holidays on behalf of a family or whoever you want. The template has the design of snowy colored houses with text in the center. Link.

Christmas ball photo card: A template with a light and starry background, and in the center there is a Christmas ball in which you will be able to put a photo. It also includes the Christmas greeting and the year, and a text at the bottom. Link.

Photo and text card: A card with light colors, but with Christmas stars in the background. It also has a frame to add a photo on one side, and on the other you have the greeting and a small text that you can edit. Link.

Happy Holidays card with text: A card with a black background and Christmas motifs on the sides. In the center there is a Happy Holidays, and below the greeting a small text. Link.

Christmas tree photo card: A card with a light background, in which there is a composition with four photos on which the silhouette of a Christmas tree is superimposed. Below you can read the congratulations. Link.

Abstract minimalist card: A very simple card, with only drawings of Christmas trees with a text in the center. In this text you read the congratulations, and below you can put some words on your part. Link.

Green classic card: A classic and simple card. In the center you can put a photo, like a baby, and below there is a text that says that this person wishes you a Merry Christmas. It has decorations above and below. Link.

Mistletoe photo family card: A card with a mistletoe background, and on it you see a blank space with a photo and text. It is designed to congratulate the whole family, but you can adapt it. Link.

O Christmas tree: A very simple Designer template, with a drawing of a Christmas tree and greetings next to it. Link.

Ho-ly night: A template for Designer that is also very simple, but full screen. In it you will see gifts occupying the screen and a Ho Ho Ho. Link.

Oh, Christmas tree: Another minimalist Designer template. In it, pine tree tops or Christmas trees appear in polygonal format, and a congratulation on top. Link.

Present sense: A simple Designer template. In it, you simply see a gift next to the greeting. Remember that even if it appears in English you can edit it to put it in Spanish. Link.

Sparkle season: A Designer template with a blue background and white letters with a celebration in the center, and lots of Christmas decorations around it. Link.

Christmas party printables: A series of designs made to customize with PowerPoint and print. They are different types of Christmas cards and stickers. Link.

Sleigh all day: A Designer template with a Santa Claus and a greeting, with a casual design and a very simple background. Link.

All I want fir Christmas: Another minimalist design for Designer. In it, on a red background you can see the silhouette of the Christmas tree, and on it you have the greeting written. Link.

