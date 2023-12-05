Emanuele Orsini and Alberto Marenghi and Mister X

Confindustria, the stock exchange

In the long interview that Emma Marcegaglia granted to Repubblica yesterday there is a passage that has made the experts stand up. “I credo – said theformer president of Viale dell’Astronomia – That Confindustria must be strong in Italy but even more so in Europe. I won’t name names, I think we share the need to have an authoritative businesswoman or entrepreneur at the helm.” And many have wondered whether the number one of the steel giant has a specific name in mind or whether, instead, it is more about of a wish. Affaritaliani.it was able to reconstruct what has been happening in recent weeks Confindustria. Starting from an assumption: the Whatsapp chats that for months have involved the main players in our economic world, including the so-called “past presidents” are slowly becoming silent.

On Affaritaliani.it we had already launched the idea in September that a shadow committee was trying to revive the fate of the industrialists’ association. “Heavy” names that were spent personally to find a candidate credible. But the renewal of the statute, which provides for self-nomination and no longer identification by the top management, makes the chair of Confindustria even more dangerous: those, among the big names but not only, would be willing to risk being “shot”, by nominating themselves only to then find themselves perhaps overtaken by a less strong candidate but with a more cohesive following.

So: on paper everyone agrees that a redevelopment of Confindustria should be carried out, but it is an impossible mission because today no one has the authority to strengthen the troops, no one has the power to find and pursue a common direction. In the corridors of Viale dell’Astronomia, in fact, an old adage is recited: “Never say what you would like to do because there will surely be someone who will want to stop you”. And time passes inexorably. Within end of January the wise men who will initiate the procedures for the congress which will have to elect the new president in May.

At the moment, he is at the top of the standings, with a wide margin over his pursuers Alessandro Orsini. What’s more: it seems that any other possible candidate is almost excluded from the race at the moment. Unless, by the end of 2023, an alternative, strong, accredited name can be found. Alberto Marenghi, Carlo Bonomi’s favourite, pays precisely for his closeness to the outgoing president. Maybe, if the proposal to focus on Marenghi hadn’t come from Assolombarda’s former number one, there would have been a better chance. Orsini, on the other hand, is working hard and seems to be able to reap the benefits of his commitment.

Among the other names doing the rounds is that of Enrico Carraro, current president of Confindustria Veneto. Who pays for the traditional conflict of his territory. He would have the right profile, he would have all the credentials to try to become president of Viale dell’Astronomia. But he is the victim of a double problem: on the one hand, in fact, in Veneto they are spending a lot on the vice presidency. The 12 deputies, in fact, must represent territorial bodies other than those of the president. And this is why it would be complex from a protocol point of view to have a president and a vice president who come from the same region.

Speaking of deputies, the one who is spending a lot – but not for the position of number one – is the Piedmont. The large business families, now that Fiat no longer exists at least as we were used to understanding it, such as Ferrero and Lavazza are careful not to get involved in the fight for Confindustria. Here we record the struggle between Marco Gay e Giorgio Marsiaj. The former, in fact, has a secret dream (thanks also to his young age): to run for the presidency of Confindustria in 2028. But he must first manage to obtain a vice-presidency in the next four years, otherwise he would risk disappearing from the radar. Not a simple task at all, also because it represents a tertiary sector company that clashes with its still strong manufacturing soul. Returning to the presidents, too Antonio Gozzi seems increasingly distant from the possibility of leading Viale dell’Astronomia for the next four years. He too would have a career of the highest order and an entrepreneurial history of great importance and, for the Liguriarepresents the alternative to Edoardo Garrone. But even in his case, self-nomination represents an obstacle that can no longer be overcome.

Among other things, it is whispered that he wants to raise his daughter Vittoria, who is spoken of in very positive terms and for whom a future in politics is even hypothesized. There DufercoFurthermore, it has changed its skin and is diversifying its business: today it is also a great producer of energy and this is why it is thought that Gozzi’s intention is first to accompany this transition, entrusting it to his children and only later, with the new generation, to imagine an “assault” on Avenue of Astronomy. The company, which invoices five billionallowed Gozzi to lead Federacciai for six years.

But let’s go back to the words of Emma Marcegaglia. When he talks about the “need to have an authoritative entrepreneur at the helm” he does not have a precise name in mind – or at least, not necessarily – but rather an identikit that allows Confindustria to return to the protagonist. Except that finding the right person is a titanic undertaking. You can try to note which peculiarities it should not have. First of all, he cannot be a past president: this is because the important names who have been at the helm of Viale dell’Astronomia in the past would never accept to run again for a question of style. They could only do so if they were called out by the famous “shadow” council. An eventuality that, at least for now, does not seem feasible.

It can’t even be a weighty name like Marco Tronchetti Provera who, after a very long career as an entrepreneur, is now planning his “after” and certainly has no desire to take on the institutional commitments that fall to a president of Confindustria. Who has to travel for hundreds of km, attend meetings, stay in Rome: a complex task. He can’t even be a manager, because in Avenue of Astronomy The employer’s logic remains very strong according to which a “salaried” person cannot lead entrepreneurs. Many are ready to swear that small business owners can’t stomach the managers they have multi-zero salaries and who earn much more than them.

So what is Emma Marcegaglia asking for?? From his entourage and his faithful tight-lipped friends, no one wants to say what they might be desired by the former president of Confindustria. Let’s not forget that she was also president of Eni and of the European Confindustria. But some hypotheses can be ventured: for example that, in view of the B7 next year of which Marcegaglia will be chair, the entrepreneur could fear a structural weakness of Viale dell’Astronomia. In short, we need to give back enamel and vigor to the industrialists’ association. The main concern is therefore to find a personality capable of drawing attention to Confindustria. But who would be willing to act as a “kamikaze” with a reform of the statute that has made self-nomination extremely dangerous?

