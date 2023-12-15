Whether you want to have a WiFi repeater or use it as a switch to connect your wired devices, using an old router can help you greatly improve the quality of the Internet network in your home with a very simple configuration.

How to configure the router

First of all, you are going to need to access the router you want to configure. To do this, you must enter the administration interface through the gateway, which is usually 192.168.1.1. Connect your computer to the router with a network cable and write the address we just said in the URL of your browser. Once you have done this, The router access interface will appear on the screen. Like any device, it will ask you for a username and password to access. Although this data will vary depending on the device model, the most used are admin/admin, admin/1234 or admin and the WiFi password that comes by default on the router.

Once inside the router, the first thing you should do is disable DHCP server to avoid IP address conflicts with the main router. This option is usually in the “Advanced options” section or in “Network settings”. Once you have disabled the DHCP server for both IPv4 and IPv6, you must save the changes made.

It is advisable to restart both routers and wait for them to raise IP to connect them. Once this is done, you could now use the router that you have configured as a switch and connect your computer by cable to have Internet. But there is another configuration that is advisable to make to get it ready.

Since it is a different router than the main one, it will obviously have another WiFi and another password. Although if you connect it will work normally, it is not recommended because your devices will go crazy connecting to one WiFi and another depending on the signal strength that reaches them at all times. To avoid this, it is advisable to modify the WiFi of the router that you are configuring with the SSID and password of the main WiFi. In this way you will achieve two things: expand the WiFi network in the rest of the rooms using the router as a signal amplifier and prevent all your devices from connecting to one network or another at all times, improving the quality of the wireless signal.

Other settings

Although you would already have the router ready to work, there are other configurations that you can take into account to further improve the quality of the signal or have more control over its management.

These configurations will depend on the model you use and you should keep in mind that not all routers will allow you to do this, but it doesn't hurt to know in case you decide to further adjust the parameters of your equipment.

First of all, you can set up a guest WiFi network. If your router works with the 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands, separating the bands and leaving one of them for guests or home automation equipment may be a good idea and thus free up the other band for the rest of the devices. In addition, choosing a suitable channel that is less saturated will help ensure the signal quality is the best possible.

You can also make security settings like MAC filtering so that only the devices you want can connect to your router's WiFi network. This MAC filtering will allow only the devices on the list to access the WiFi, blocking access to the rest of the devices. A fairly reliable method to prevent intruders on the network.