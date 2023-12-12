loading…

Mahmoud and Nader Ziindah were among hundreds of Palestinian men and children arrested, beaten and interrogated for days by Israeli forces. Photo/Al Jazeera

JERUSALEM – In one of the rooms at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Mahmoud Zindah remains close to his father, Nader. The horror of the past week was etched on both of their faces. Their eyes widened, looking around.

The 14-year-old and his father were among hundreds of Palestinians arrested on December 5 by Israeli forces in the Shujayea area, east of Gaza City. They endured five days of torture and degradation before being released – without any explanation.

“One of the soldiers said I looked like his nephew and this nephew was killed in front of his grandmother who was being held hostage by Hamas and the soldiers would massacre us all,” said Mahmoud in his trembling voice as quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Before their ordeal, Zindah’s family was trapped in their home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City for two days. They were unable to get out as the Zionist tanks advanced and the artillery fire got closer. Those who dared to leave their homes for any essential business were shot down on the streets by snipers.

On the third day, the family, who had slept on the cold tile floor under mattresses to protect them from possible flying shrapnel, awoke to find the tanks in their path.

“We heard soldiers shouting and the sound of tanks getting louder,” said Nader, 40.

“I felt something was wrong, so I went to the house behind me which was far from the main road. Before I reached it, I stopped in surprise. The house is moving!

“Then I realized that Israeli bulldozers were tearing down the walls and soldiers were also firing live bullets,” he added.

Nader quickly tore several sheets of white paper into small “flags” for each of his eight children to carry. They came out one by one from their front door, when the adults shouted that someone was in the house. The bulldozers stopped, and so did the shooting. But suddenly the house was full of Israeli soldiers.