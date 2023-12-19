The matches for the third European cup were also drawn in Nyon, with the Viola already qualified for the next round

With Fiorentina already admitted by right to the round of 16, the Conference League play-off pairings, which did not involve Italian teams, were also drawn today in Nyon. The first legs will be played on Thursday 15 February 2024, with the return leg on the 22nd. On 23 February a new draw will decide the Viola's opponent in the round of 16. These are the challenges that qualify for the next round.

Sturm Graz (Aut)-Slovan Bratislava (Slk); Servette (Svi)-Ludogorets (Bul); Union St. Gilloise (Bel)-Eintracht Frankfurt (Ger); Real Betis Siviglia (Spa)-Dinamo Zagreb (Cro); Olympiacos Piraeus (Gre)-Ferencvaros (Ung); Ajax (Ola)-Bodo Glimt (Nor); Molde (Nor)-Legia Varsavia (Pol); Maccabi Haifa (Isr)-Gent (Bel).