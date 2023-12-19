The Viola are in the round of 16 and miss the draw. And the ranking points can be used for fifth place in the Champions League

Those that concluded at the beginning of the month were also the last groups for the Conference League, despite the competition having only reached its third edition. From next season the formula of the new Champions League will be followed, i.e. a single group of 36 teams, the first eight to the eighth, and those classified from ninth to twenty-fourth in the play-offs. The current formula has instead rewarded Fiorentina. With first place in the group, ahead of Ferencvaros (playoff), Genk and Cukaricki (eliminated), the Viola will watch today's draw from the sofa, as it doesn't concern them anyway.

avanti

—

Fiorentina, like Atalanta, will therefore also be called into question in the draw on 23 February, for the composition of the round of 16. Where in any case it will be seeded and will avoid the other big teams. Looking at the current values, Unay Emery's Aston Villa seems to be the most likely competitor for the final success, but this too is a long tournament, with several variables, and the so-called form of the moment will be decisive. Among the sixteen who will clash in the playoff, Eintracht Frankfurt who won the Europa League two years ago would be to be avoided for the Viola afterwards, but these are too far-off discussions, given that there is still a middle round.

Italians ok

—

However, the Italians have always reached the final: Roma won the first edition, the Viola lost the second to West Ham. It should always be remembered that the ranking points are the same for all competitions, so if Italy wants to finish in the top two in order to field the fifth club in the next Champions League, it must also draw on this tournament to accumulate points. At the moment Italy is at the top of the provisional ranking, but the season is still long.