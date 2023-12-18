A legend is admired and acclaimed by his audience, of course, like Luis Miguel, who confirmed once again in Guadalajara that he is a more than established and very loved star. The audience gave themselves completely to him at the Jalisco Stadium last Sunday night, chanting each and every one of his songs, generational hits that are part of his “Tour 2023.”

La Perla Tapatia is one of the last three cities with which Luis Miguel will close this successful tour. Today he will also sing his great songs in Jalisco. The Mexican singer looked neat and elegant as always with a dark suit and came out very punctually on stage where he was already more than expected.

In the first phase of the evening there was no shortage of classics such as “I need you”, “Until you forget me” and “Give me”as well as romantic ballads like “Under the table”, “I don't know about you”, “How I loved you”, “Only once” and Armando Manzanero's classic, “Are we a couple”.

The stage looked impeccable, minimalist and elegant, with two large screens on the sides, one in the center and a smaller one in the direction of the robotic lights that gave a lot of life to the evening.

Luis Miguel also performed iconic songs like “I have everything except you” and “Surrender”. Although the night was cold, it was calm because it allowed the public to enjoy the night, and there were so many people gathered that the atmosphere felt warm. In addition, the singer played with a small camera, filming himself and recording people while he sang.

However, one of the most anticipated moments of the evening was when Luis Miguel invited the mariachi to the stage, where the audience vibrated to the maximum during the night. The lineup opened with an opening that included “Guadalajara, Guadalajara”. This happened around 10:15 p.m., there Luis Miguel took the opportunity to go out more casually, only with a black shirt and pants of the same tone. “El Sol de México” performed songs like “The Mariachi Party”, “La Vikina” and “La Media Vuelta”classics that are here to stay, indelible over time.

He also reviewed his first songs such as “You can't leave me like this” and “Word of honor”, repertoire from the 80s when he also made films. However, a major highlight occurred when he intoned “The unconditional”. But the party still had more to offer and the earlier and festive moment happened with hits like “Now you can go”, “The girl in the blue bikini”, “Isabel” and “When the sun gets hot”. Although Luis Miguel does not dialogue with the public as is his custom, he always remained warm and close to his large audience.

Has unconditional fans

Pau and Jonás from Guadalajara were ready to enjoy the evening with Luis Miguel. “I've liked it since I was a teenager and they ran me out of Bosé (a club in Zapopan) with their songs,” Pau highlighted. The couple enjoyed Luis Miguel from a box. “We already know that he's a mamila and that he's not going to thank us, but he's going to sing all the songs we want and we're going to have a great time. I'm coming for 'La Unconditional', 'Suave' and 'La Chica'. of the Blue Bikini,' said the young woman.

Don José Manuel Hernández from Zapopan said that he has been a fan of “El Sol” for several decades. “His songs are classics of a lifetimeFrom childhood until now he sings very well, he has a very beautiful voice. I come for my youngest son too, he is 14 years old and he also likes Luis Miguel.” He highlighted that he arrived at the stadium at 5:30 p.m. and previously when he bought the tickets online he had no problems acquiring them.

Nairobi Vargas and Maya Preciado are cousins ​​and are from Zapopan, they pointed out that they got a little confused to get to the stadium, since in their opinion there were more signs missing. “I love Luis Miguel for being sangrón, for being fine, for everything. I love his disco in Italian,” Maya confessed.

Krisel Jiménez, originally from Mexicali, came to Guadalajara for the first time. “I have followed him since 2012 when I went to the first concert I attended of his and I fell in love.”, I really liked it, but when I saw it live I fell in love. At that time my husband invited me, but now the one who is still my husband is Luis Miguel. I like mariachi songs like 'La Vikina', 'México en la Piel', 'Si nos deja' and boleros too. All his songs are beautiful.”

María Vázquez also said that she loves Luis Miguel for his “Romances” albums and also because “he is very handsome”, “plus I like his best-known hits like 'The Girl in the Blue Bikini' and 'When the Sun Warms' for that reason.” I just want to see it.” She also highlighted that he had no problems getting to the stadium, he took an Uber from the Chapalita neighborhood.

It should be noted that parking in the Plaza de Toros was 120 pesos and near the stadium the “Viene Com” were setting aside parking spaces for 200 and even 500 pesos or more, according to what people commented.

