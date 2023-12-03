Music is universal, with unparalleled colors and sounds, proof of this by the iconic groups that performed this Saturday, December 2, on Calle 2 as part of the Remind GNP festival that brought together nine thousand people from Guadalajara of all ages to vibrate to the rhythm of the pop ballad, the Cuban son, the rumba, the flamenco and the pop of the 80s with figures such as Village People, Gipsy Kings by André Reyes, Buena Vista All Stars y The Jacksons.

The public gathered early in the morning, as the festival offered a family experience where you could have an afternoon picnic enjoying the varied cuisine and doing different recreational activities. There was a games area and another costume area where you could dress up as Village People, for example.

The Remind GNP had two stages, in the smallest one, the “Bermuda Stage”, local and alternative groups performed such as Wang Perro, Natále, San Juan Project and Tonah El Hombre Orquestaamong others, while on the main stage “Living is incredible” there were proposals such as those of Mula Brass Band, Los Teen Tops y Ricky Santosa Chilean who warmed up the engines in the afternoon with a tribute to Luis Miguel, his tone of voice almost equal to that of “El Sol de México” was impressive.

The young musician took a sound tour of Luis Miguel’s entire career, performing hits like “Love, Love, Love”, “Soft”, “Until You Forget Me” and “Guilty or Not”, among several more. “This is something with a lot of respect and a lot of affection, nothing more,” the Chilean told the audience.

Among the public it was common to see groups of friends, entire families and young people enjoying the afternoon. Gladys Villamar, who came to the event after winning some gifts at a shopping center, highlighted that since she was born in the 1960s, she knows groups such as Gipsy Kings by André Reyes and Village People very well. I see people as very funny. It’s worth being here,” she shared.

When it began to get dark it was time to sing Buena Vista All StarsCuba was present with the chords of son and rumba through songs like “Guajira the son calls you”, “Rum, tobacco and son”as well as the bolero “As was”. The audience was dancing and having a lot of fun with this great alienation that also offered melodies like “Maybe, maybe, maybe”, “You have to beat that one up”, “El sonero” and “El Cuarto de Tula”.

The night continued with the presentation of Gipsy Kings by André Reyesthe European group was one of the most celebrated of the night with its rhythms between flamenco and Catalan rumba with songs like “Yours truly”but also the heartfelt song “One Love” which André Reyes performed, to then give way to one of the band’s most important hits “Djobi Djoba”but melodies like “Baila Me” and “Sin ella”but the group left the most emblematic songs of the night for last, “Bamboléo” and “Volaré”.

The end of the 70s and the 80s were felt with the arrival of Village People. The cowboy, the builder, the Apache, the leather boy, the soldier and the highway policeman made those present sigh with their seductive steps. The classics that the public expected were pieces like “Macho man”, “San Francisco”, “Hollywood”but hits like “Go west,” “In the navy” and the classic “YMCA.”. The evening continued with the highly anticipated participation of The Jacksons, great figures of international pop, who had a delay causing the impatience of the attendees, left around 11:30 p.m. even with some errors in the audio. The first songs that were played were “Can you feel It” y “Blame It on the Boogie”However, the public was waiting for other emblematic songs such as “I want you back”, “ABC” y “I’ll be there”.

