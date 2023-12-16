With more than 40 years of experience, the famous singer is getting ready to set foot on Jalisco lands where he will offer two concerts at the Jalisco Stadium tomorrow, December 17 and December 18, at 9:00 p.m.

In these presentations the interpreter of “La unconditional” He will sing his recent songs as well as the hits that have accompanied him throughout his career. Without a doubt, everything indicates that it will be an unforgettable evening with his original voice, his impeccable presence, a great production and his great songs.

Will return in 2024

In addition to the presentations that “El Sol” has been offering this year in various countries, including Mexico, it recently announced that it will expand its tour until 2024; it is so From August 22 to November 25, 2024, the interpreter of “La Bikina” will tour various states of Mexico.

The pre-sale will begin today, December 16, and will continue tomorrow, Sunday, the 17th, on the Superboletos platform. The cheapest tickets are 962 pesos and the most expensive are 12,330 pesos.

Road operation announced

The Road Police Station reported yesterday that due to the concerts that the singer Luis Miguel will offer at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, this Sunday, December 17 and Monday, December 18 at 9:00 p.m., will maintain preventive work in the vicinity of the property and surrounding roads.

In a statement, it was reported that the actions of the operational personnel will begin at 2:00 p.m. on both dates, with the purpose of streamlining the flow of vehicles and guaranteeing the safe passage of pedestrians. In that sense, the closure of Fidel Velázquez Avenue and Monte Carmelo Street, between Iztaccíhuatl Street and Calzada Independencia, will be implemented as soon as the flow of people begins to be considerable.

The Road Police recommends that event attendees anticipate their travel times and make use of the parking lots located in the Plaza de Toros Nuevo Progreso and Plaza Brasil; In addition, you are encouraged to follow the following recommendations to avoid incidents and sanctions:

-Avoid parking obstructing garages and/or in prohibited places.

-If attending in a group, share transportation in the same vehicle.

-Refrain from driving if you drink alcoholic beverages.

-Make use of platform vehicle services.

-Follow at all times the instructions of the authorities who will be present in the area.

The department invited you to consult the information on the Police Station's social networks:

•Facebook: Jalisco Highway Police

•X: @JaliscoVial

The flashes of “The Sun”

We know that the wait to enjoy Luis Miguel has been long, but before you go to his concerts to sing at the top of your lungs “Guilty or not” you should know the numbers of “Luismi” on Spotify.

Here are some curious facts about Luis Miguel on the platform:

The furor over his return to the stage is felt on Spotify: It has remained in the ranking of the music platform's charts for 108 consecutive weeks..

Mickey has more than 16 million monthly listeners. To give you an idea, with that number of fans I could sell out 717 dates at the Arena Ciudad de México, that is, I could sing “The Girl in the Blue Bikini” for around two years in this venue.

Luis Miguel is the Latin American artist who has the most songs with more than 100 million streams on Spotify, 23 of his tracks have achieved this milestone.

The years go by and it remains a hit. 36 years after its release, “Now You Can March” is the most listened to song by a Mexican artist in the history of Spotify Mexico. To date, it has 607.3 million streams on the platform and is the song that has spent the most weeks in the “Top Songs Mexico” with 387. Currently, two songs by the Mexican artist are in the “Top Songs Mexico”: “La Media Return” (#153) and “Now You Can Leave” (#189). Luis Miguel's albums do not go out of style: “El Sol” has eight albums placed within the “Top Albums México”, with “Romances” being the best positioned (#77).

Luis Miguel was the most listened to artist on Spotify Mexico in 2018, the same year his biographical series came out.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions