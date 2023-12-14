This Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, La Barranca will perform in concert on the C3 Stage at 9:00 p.m.; However, neither of the two presentations will be the same since the lineup will play different repertoires, as shared in an interview with THE REPORTER José Manuel Aguilera, leader of the band, who hopes that the people of Guadalajara will have two memorable evenings.

“For a long time we have been trying to make a kind of December tradition and bring La Barranca to Guadalajara on these dates. And this year is no exception, always trying to find a different angle to these visits and on this occasion we will do these consecutive concerts, but with different repertoires, without repeating songs from one day to the next.”

So if fans want to attend both dates, they will know that they will see two different shows remembering the most important classics of this legendary Mexican band. “La Barranca has a very extensive discography, more than 10 full-length albums. So, that's why we can do these types of experiments, to make (two repertoires) without repeating songs.” He points out that for this musical feat they will offer it was to divide the albums alternately and according to their appearance.

Regarding her closeness with the Guadalajara public, Aguilera highlights that there is a relationship of many years, which is very close and emotional, “so always coming to play here is a great pleasure and a great emotion, and I think people are responding.” “very good to this proposal of alternative shows.” After Guadalajara the tour will continue in Bajío, for example, visiting San Luis Potosí and at the end of the year La Barranca will play in Mexico City.

As for what 2023 was like for the band, the musician confesses that it has been an active year in terms of knowing that the pandemic is behind us. “Us We have been focused precisely on making a new album with unreleased songs, we are finishing the recording, but we still need to mix it and etc.”. Aguilera hopes that the material will be ready at the beginning of 2024, the intention is to warm up with a first single but they have not yet defined what it will be.

“All La Barranca albums tend to have a particular sound and have a type of common thread and in this case it is no exception. It will be an album with a collection of songs that share a certain theme and a certain sound approach due to the way they were written, musically they have a process that unifies them, but I would still prefer not to give many details about this, although I can say that there is an idea which is the common denominator of several songs on the album,” he concludes.

La Barranca at C3 Stage (Av. Ignacio L Vallarta 1488, Col Americana), Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, different repertoire on both days. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the band comes out to play at 9:00 p.m. Tickets, preferential 1,023 pesos and general 625.32 pesos on sale at https://eventos.ticketnowmexico.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1631

