As if it were the first time they played together, Hombres G returned to Guadalajara to commemorate their 40th career anniversary.

Before a packed Telmex Auditorium, the Madrid group continued its tour in Mexico called “40 years and we are still starting” and went to the Zapopan building for a night of memories and celebration of the four decades of musical career.

The concert began with the classic “Venezia” and immediately the attendees stood up to sing the song.

At the end of it, the group’s vocalist, David Summers spoke up and said he was happy to return to Guadalajara after two years of absence.while launching a harangue to tell the life of the group through songs.

“We are delighted, happy to be able to be in this beautiful city. We are going to tell you our life through songs and ultimately we are going to have a great time!”

After that came successes like “Crocodile Girls”, “Alone Again”, “Come Back to Me” o “Indiana” and gave way to several videos in which several artists and musical groups, both Mexican and foreign, sent them congratulations on their 40th anniversary of their career, among them, Carlos Rivera, Wizard of Oz, the Northern Tigers, Café Tacuba o Enanitos Verdes.

The group performed “I’m going to have a good time”, “Nassau”, “A woman of the flag” y “Let your hair down” while they launched harangues to the audience who chanted and accompanied the lyrics of the people of Madrid; Among the audience, there were mostly adults and couples who grew up with Hombres G, but also young people who have heard part of the group’s history.

After interpreting “A couple of words”one of the most chanted by the public, and “Two magnets”vocalist David Summers expressed a few words for the Guadalajara audience, remembering the first time they came to Guadalajara:

“What a great time we are having, how wonderful! After 40 years we are celebrating and almost 40 years ago we came to Guadalajara, in 1987 I seem to remember, we have always had the love of this city, of beautiful women and more,” she said.

continued “I love you”one of the group’s favorite hits according to their own words and which was applauded by the audience.

Once again, they presented videos of international artists who congratulated them and remembered their friendship as Andrés Calamaro, Luis Fonsi, Thalía, Miguel Bosé, Alejandro Sanzboth of the most chanted and applauded, as well as Joaquín Sabina and Enrique Bunbury.

Then they sang hits like “This is your life”, “I need you”, “What am I to you” y “Rowland’s Corner”the latest success that the Madrid group has presented and which they dedicate to the bar where they began meeting more than 40 years ago.

The group ended with other topics such as “I feel good”, “Trembling”, “Suffer sucker” y “Marta”hits with which they made it clear that they seek to transmit good vibes and closed an evening full of memories.

