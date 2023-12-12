The Cabañas Museum was the ideal setting for an important evening, the United Cause Dinner for Peace, which took place on the night of Monday, December 11. The gala was developed in a commitment with the Scholas Ocurrentes foundation and Pope Francis to promote the Culture of Peace in children and adolescents in Jalisco.

Important personalities and characters from Guadalajara society gathered to enjoy a delicious dinner, but previously an auction was held developed by Memo Martínez where they bid on memorabilia, for example some Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez boxing gloves and shorts signed by himself, a charro hat signed by Alejandro Fernández was also offered, as well as other items by Lorena Ochoa, Checo Pérez and Rafa Márquez, in addition to a ball signed by Pope Francis sold for 430 thousand pesos and an experience with Carlos Rivera sold at 60 thousand pesos.

VIP experiences such as attending Chivas, Atlas, Astros de Jalisco and Atlético de Madrid matches were also auctioned. Thus, pieces of art such as the painting “My muse” by Amador Montes and the sculpture “Contemplando desde el corazón” by Martha Sáenz were also offered, only some pieces did not have a buyer such as the painting “Panda” by Domingo Zapata.

But without a doubt the highlight of the evening was Carlos Rivera, who was in charge of adding romance to the cold night that was felt at the Cabañas. After dinner, which was enlivened by a jazz band, the native of Tlaxcala stole the applause of the public when he took the stage to the formal ceremony led by the governor and his wife who were organizers of the event, as well as Román Rodríguez, representative of Scholas Ocurrentes, where part of the words of gratitude was to bring an olive tree on stage, which represented peace, seeking that it be planted and watered in a place where it can grow freely.

Afterwards, Carlos took the stage and began his show, singing “A trip to all parts”, it should be noted that the singer was accompanied by the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra (OFJ). “We must especially celebrate love, which is what we want to share through Scholas Ocurrentes tonight,” said Carlos, who also performed songs like “You no longer live in me,” “Remember me” and “El would not exist.” among others.

His wife Cynthia Rodríguez was also present at the evening and THE REPORTER He had the opportunity to talk briefly with her. “We come to support the Scholas organization. I am always excited and above all proud that Carlos is part of these types of events, especially that he is a great ambassador of the Pope’s foundation that is Scholas,” she also recalled that meeting that she and Carlos had with their dad, “it was an incredible and magical moment, always very grateful.”

At the close of the edition the evening continued with Carlos with songs like “Let ours stay ours.”

To know

In September 2022, the governor of the State, together with Pope Francis, officially launched in Rome, the “Culture of Peace Scholas Occurrentes Jalisco” plan, which will take programs, activities, initiatives and events to different places in the State with the purpose of preventing and detect situations of psychosocial risk in girls, boys and adolescents.

Scholas Occurrentes is a leading organization promoting civic engagement, fostering peace and human rights, developing innovative pedagogical approaches and building educational communities around the world; Founded by Pope Francis, it is a movement that unites adolescents and young people to promote peace and values ​​through sports, culture, art and education.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions