

Northeast Twente is one of the sub-areas in Overijssel where the tasks for nature restoration, climate, cleaner water, the energy transition, housing, entrepreneurship and space for farmers must be combined in a kind of redevelopment plan, the PPLG. This Provincial Rural Area Program has been sent in broad outline by the province to The Hague. With the message that the plans cost more than 5 billion euros and that Overijssel is committed to the so-called 3×3 approach. In other words, restoration of nature, climate and water, but not without a socio-economically strong countryside and with space for farmers.