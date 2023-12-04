Suara.com – The Civil Society Coalition to Guard the 2024 Election, Julius Hebrew, also highlighted the summons of 176 village heads in Karanganyar Regency by the Ditreskrimsus Polda Central Java.

Julius is worried that this simultaneous request for information will have political content ahead of the 2024 election.

The reason, said Julius, was that this summons was a surprise because this was the first time the Central Java Regional Police had carried it out and it had become the public spotlight.

“The summons of a number of village heads in this election year has caused controversy and public attention,” said Julius to journalists, Monday (4/12/2023).

According to him, the Central Java Regional Police must provide complete clarification and explanation in order to answer public concerns. Moreover, recently there has been a lot of talk about mobilizing village heads to support certain candidates.

“Recently there have been strong indications that election contestants are trying to mobilize the support of village heads for the sake of winning political elections,” he said.

He said that there were several irregularities in the village head’s examination. What is most widely highlighted is how Central Java has become an area of ​​fierce competition, especially the 2024 presidential election.

“The irregularities started from the momentum in the middle of the election, simultaneous summons, and took place in the main area of ​​electoral contestation,” he concluded.

IPW questioned

Previously, IPW Chairman Sugeng Teguh Santoso questioned the existence of simultaneous requests for information from the 176 village heads.

IPW considers that the summons of 176 village heads in Karanganyar Regency is suspected of violating Law Number 2 of 2002 concerning the National Police and Perpol Number 7 of 2022 concerning the Professional Code of Ethics and the Police Code of Ethics Commission which carries the philosophy that Polri members must be professional, procedural and proportional.

“Because, the summons should be carried out against each person who serves as village head as a responsibility for suspected criminal crimes. Even if all village heads in Karanganyar Regency are suspected of having committed crimes, then examinations will also be carried out one by one and not simultaneously on the same day. ” said Teguh, Monday (27/11/2023).

Village Head Illustration (ANTARA)

For your information, examinations of village heads in the Karanganyar Regency area will be carried out simultaneously for three days, starting Monday (27/11/2023) to Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Moreover, Teguh said, the summons for village heads was carried out ahead of the 2024 elections, where the three districts in Central Java that were targeted for inspection were PDIP voting pockets.

He is worried that there will be political judgments in the examination of the village head by the Central Java Regional Police.

Teguh said that the simultaneous examination of all village heads in Karanganyar Regency raised questions and speculation.

Is it true that the Central Java Regional Police will make clear the criminal allegations or whether there is a certain political agenda?

“Criminal investigations into suspected corruption can certainly put psychological pressure on the village heads being investigated,” he explained.