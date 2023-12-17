Discover the destructible fortress and combat tactics in the third expansion of Conan Exiles

In a surprising twist that promises to change the way players interact with the world of Conan Exiles, Funcom has released its latest update, marking the start of Chapter 3 of the Age of War. This new stage introduces a challenging PvE Siege, taking the excitement and strategy to levels never before seen in the game.

An epic challenge

Players will now face a monumental challenge: a completely destructible fortress, designed with building pieces similar to those used in PvP mode. However, in this exciting twist, the enemy to defeat is an elite battalion of Stygian soldiers in a completely PvE encounter. Armed with simple weapons, explosives or even trebuchets, players must tear down the walls and confront the Stygian commander.

Innovating social interaction within the game, the update allows players to build and operate their own taverns. Once the tavern keeper is freed from an enemy camp, the tavern becomes a dynamic area that gradually fills with NPCs, offering a new way to recruit followers beyond the traditional “wheel of pain.”

Expanding the horizon

Chapter 3 also introduces the camel mount, bringing a new dimension to exploration. Accompanying this development, a new paid Battle Pass and Bazaar cosmetics allow players to expand their set of Aesir builds, creating majestic wooden longhouses inspired by legends.

To add even more fun, the game introduces a colossal chess board, with life-sized pieces, to challenge friends and enemies alike. Additionally, players will find unique tavern decorations, an expanded set of dungeons, emotes, pets, armor, and cosmetic weapons.

The adversary that redefines strategy in Conan Exiles

He Comandante Estigio emerges as an imposing figure in this update, representing not only a formidable enemy but also a radical change in Conan Exiles' gameplay. This cunning and ruthless leader challenges players to rethink their combat and siege strategies. Facing him is not only a test of strength, but also of ingenuity and tactical skill. His presence adds a layer of depth and complexity to the game, making each confrontation a unique experience.

Additionally, this update ranks highly when compared to other expansions in the survival game genre. While many games focus on simply adding more content, Conan Exiles innovates by integrating elements that alter the dynamics of the game. This approach not only enriches the current experience of players but also sets a new standard for future updates in the universe of survival video games.

Innovations and comparisons in the universe of Conan Exiles

This update promises to transform the Conan Exiles experience, offering fans a richer and more exciting adventure than ever before. With the inclusion of the destructible fortress, interactive tavern, and new ways to explore and customize, Age of War Chapter 3 is set to capture players' imaginations and keep them immersed in this epic world for much longer.

Comparatively, this new phase stands out compared to other titles of the same genre. While many games focus on expanding their world with more enemies or resources, Conan Exiles innovates by transforming the way players interact with the environment and each other. This vision creates a richer and more varied experience, marking a milestone in the evolution of the game and offering a model to follow for future updates in the field of survival video games.