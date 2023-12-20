It will be in force from 28 December, this law imposes compulsory insurance also for vehicles stopped and kept in private areas. Although with obvious gray areas, the new European Directive now seems ready to arrive in our country too.

To date theinsurance obligation for civil liability (RCA) concerned vehicles circulating, including those parked on public streets. This means that in this public context, a car or motorbike without RCA insurance is subject to an administrative fine ranging from a minimum of 866 to a maximum of 3,464 euros. Not a little, but justified by the concrete risk of non-compliance in the event of an accident and therefore to the benefit of the entire community.

This European directive instead it actually enters our homes and expands the boundaries of the insurance question even where one would not expect it. In fact, if you owned a motorbike regularly registered in the Public Automotive Registry, which for any reason was kept stationary even for years in your own private space, here too in this case from next December 28th we will be forced to take out an insurance policy.

In reality we will have to wait for internal regulationsnothing has yet been received by the insurance companies, however the legislation is clear: “any vehicle capable of circulating beyond the owner's desire to use it must always be covered by an insurance policy”.

Just saying “able to circulate” poses a great question Question mark. If the motorbike doesn't have a battery, or if we remove the spark plugs or the wheels, it certainly won't be able to circulate, then? who controls?

The question seems rather unpleasant also because among us motorcyclists, there are many examples of enthusiasts who keep one or more motorbikes stationary, parked in the garage, perhaps out of affection, perhaps inherited from the grandfather and with the classic idea of ​​bringing them back to life “when I have time”. It also makes you think of the numerous workshops that own dozens of well-lined motorbikes, almost furnishing objects, old specials…

With this law, which in fact also raises a big question mark on the very welcome possibility for motorcyclists to suspend insurance during the winter period or for other personal reasons. Although it appears that the policy can be suspended for a maximum of 10 months on the annuity, the risk of a shake-up in the habits and fleet of enthusiasts Italian motorcyclists is very concrete.

There will be subsidized insurance policies for motorbikes parked in private areas? If, with what costs? It could be worth the idea that the classic Head of Household policy, the one that protects us in the event of damage to other people's property or injuries caused by family members or pets, could also extend to vehicles parked in our areas. private?

Everything is still in a gray area that is difficult to describe yet the risk is that many will quickly get rid of the motorbike that has been sitting there gathering dust for years. The result could be that of a weakening of our potential wealth. Just as happened with cars that were old but not too old and had a lot of horsepower in the engine, the introduction of the super tax made them disappear in just a few years. Or in the nautical field which has also dried up for the same reasons and has seen a stampede of many shipowners towards foreign border ports.