The Game Awards 2023 It was a great space full of new game announcements. However, an important part of the night was the awards for the best of the year and one of the main awards went to a composer born in Mexico.

Final Fantasy XVI did not leave The Game Awards 2023 empty-handed. The exclusive PlayStation title won 1 award: the game with the best composition and music. Square Enix received this award largely thanks to the series’ veteran artist Masayoshi Soken.

Is Masayoshi Soken, composer of Final Fantasy, Mexican?

Something interesting about this creative is that he was born in Mexico, precisely in La Paz, Baja California Surin the 70s.

Taking into account that Soken was born within the Mexican republiche should be fully Mexican, but it is important to mention that he is no longer Mexican.

This is because Soken and his family later went to Tokyo, Japan, where the creative studied chemical in the Tokyo University of Science. Since her parents were Japanese, Soken had dual nationality.

Although in other countries it is allowed to have dual nationality, Japan doesn’t support it, but that a Japanese who has another nationality must renounce it at the age of 22 to be considered a Japanese resident and not a foreigner. Apparently considering that her parents were also Japanese and that she would stay to live in the country, Soken preferred the Japanese nationality.

Final Fantasy XVI won at The Game Awards 2023 thanks to Masayoshi Soken

Masayoshi Soken is one of the most passionate composers

Regardless of whether he is Mexican or not, there is no doubt that Masayoshi Soken is a legend. We say this not only because of his extensive and quality work in Final Fantasy and other video game series, but also because of his passion for what he does.

As we informed you in 2021, the Japanese composer revealed at a Final Fantasy festival that he was diagnosed with cancer and spent between 6 and 7 months in the hospital. Nevertheless, the disease did not stop himbut continued working on the music for Final Fantasy XIV even while undergoing chemotherapies because he knew he had to and wanted to deliver for the fans, whose enthusiasm always kept Soken’s will burning.

In fact, few people found out that Soken was suffering from this illness at his request, because he did not want to worry the development team. The moment moved everyone in attendance, especially the project leader, his colleague and best friend. Naoki Yoshida.

The good news is that the artist managed to overcome cancer and continue working on the series until he was recognized with a prize of The Game Awards for his most recent project.

“And from now on I will continue to give everything to create cool games for you“the creative then decreed and is fulfilling it.

What do you think of the award that Soken and his team at Square Enix won? Tell us in the comments.

