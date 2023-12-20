The Russians are now also targeting our retinas.

It can be quite chilly in Russia and the distances are quite long, so it is not the ideal country for electric cars. In addition, Russians find it a bit difficult to obtain Western cars, as a result of Putin's 'special military operation'. Yet the Russians do not have to become self-sufficient in terms of cars, because the Chinese are happy to fill the gap left by the European brands.

At the same time, the Russians are now working on their own electric car. This is a car from Avtotor, previously a partner of BMW, General Motors and Hyundai, among others. That is all in the past now of course. Instead, Avtotor now builds – you guessed it – Chinese cars.

In addition, a Russian car is now being prepared. This really has to be a completely Russian car, with Russian technology. That's not very smart if you can also borrow excellent technology from the Chinese, but this car should become a kind of national pride.

The new Russian EV bears the name Amber and that is the only nice thing about this car. Because they will just mention the elephant in the room: the design… Compared to this car, the Pontiac Aztek is a true beauty, let's leave it at that.

You would almost think that it is fake news from Ukraine to put the Russians in a bad light, but they actually shared these images themselves. The car is also captured in a typical Russian setting: a dreary environment, with filthy snow.

Is there anything positive to report about this Russian EV? Yes, you have a nice high entry. And you have a very large range. At least, we assume that the car is not so ridiculously high for nothing and has a battery capacity of at least one megawatt hour.

It might be a good idea to mention that this is a prototype. So it could be that the production version of the Amber is slightly less horrible. The car is planned to go into production in 2025, at the location where the BMW 5 Series and Kia Sportages, among others, previously rolled off the production line.

