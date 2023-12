Arriva's entry into Twente as the new regional carrier is anything but smooth. Problems with the new electric buses are causing significant delays in the already tight timetable. Bus drivers complain, passengers are angry and the FNV trade union is irritated. Carrier Arriva speaks of start-up problems and is busy solving the 'issues' with the new buses. “Twente is a new area for us and we have never started with so many electric buses at the same time.”