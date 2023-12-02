Suara.com – TNI General (Ret.) Andika Perkasa black magic is reportedly going to be close to former Air Force Chief of Staff (KSAU) Marshal Yuyu Sutisna. This is because it can be seen from the closeness of their child, Angela Adinda Nurrina, to Hafiz Prasetia Akbar. Along with news of the romance between the two sons of former TNI officials, the fight over Yuyu Sutisna and Andika Perkasa’s garage was also highlighted.

Hafiz Prasetia Akbar seems to be very close to Andika Perkasa’s family. This can be seen from the former TNI Commander’s Instagram post, where Yuyu Sutisna’s son also gathered with his family. Hafiz’s closeness to Angela has begun to give rise to speculation among the public that the two will get married.

Even though Yuyu Sutisna’s rank is below General Andika Perkasa, he is quite a well-known figure in TNI circles. No less than Andika, Yuyu also has an incredible amount of wealth. Netizens also compared the vehicles they own.

Yuyu Sutisna and Andika Perkasa Garage Competition

Based on the State Administrator’s Wealth Report (LHKPN) at the KPK in 2016, Yuyu was recorded as having assets of IDR 4.4 billion. These assets consist of various forms, including immovable land and buildings worth IDR 3.5 billion.

In 1986, the Indonesian Air Force Academy (AAU) was also known to have movable property in the form of a Toyota Avanza, Mitsubishi Pajero, VW Combi, VW Beetle, Toyota Hardtop and also a Honda Astrea motorbike. In total, in 2016, all the vehicles were priced at IDR 526.5 million.

During his career in the TNI, Yuyu Sutisna was a figure who excelled and prioritized education. Apart from being a graduate of the Air Force Academy (AAU), he also graduated from the Indonesian Air Force Pilot School in 1987.

During his time in the military, Yuyu was also involved in several major operations that took place in Indonesia, such as Operation Seroja and the Rebellion movement in Aceh.

It is known that Yuyu has held several strategic positions, such as Commander of the National Defense Forces in 2017, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force from 2017 to 2018, before he was finally appointed as KSAU for the 2018-2020 period by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). At that time, Yuyu was appointed to replace Marshal (Ret.) Hadi Tjahjanto who was appointed as TNI Commander.

Meanwhile, according to LHKPN, General Andika Perkasa last reported his assets on March 21 2022, period 2021. His total assets are worth IDR 182,607,274,532 or IDR 182 billion.

It is known that his assets have increased compared to the report on June 20 2022. At that time Andika Perkasa was still serving as Army Chief of Staff, who had assets reaching IDR 179,996,172,019 or IDR 179 billion.

General Andika is known to have vehicles in the form of 2 cars with a total of IDR 2.6 billion. The model and value are still the same, namely the 2014 Land Rover Sport 3.0 V 6 with a value of Rp. 800 million, and a 2018 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 315 car priced at Rp. 1.8 billion.

As we all know, General Andika Perkasa was officially dismissed with honor as TNI Commander. His position was then replaced by Admiral Yudo Margono who was officially appointed as TNI Commander by President Jokowi.

Andika’s dismissal was carried out at the same time as Admiral Yudo’s inauguration as TNI Commander at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, on Monday (19/12/2022). Andika’s dismissal as TNI Commander was based on Presidential Decree No. 91/TNI/2022 which regulates the Dismissal and Appointment of TNI Commanders.

So, that was the review of the fight in Yuyu Sutisna and Andika Perkasa’s garage. Recently, these two figures have been in the public spotlight, following news of the closeness of their child, Angela Adinda Nurrina, to Hafiz Prasetia Akbar.

Contributor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari