Take advantage of this offer and get the Backbone One for less than 85 euros.

This controller has a USB type C port so you can charge your smartphone while you play

Now you can get the Backbone One with USB Type C port for 36 euros from the recommended price. This controller, which turns your mobile phone into a portable console so you can play comfortably, has more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon and a score of 4.4 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is a safe bet. Furthermore, it has little or nothing to envy competing models.

The Backbone One has a recommended price of 119.99 euros, but is now available for 83.99 euros on Amazon and also on the Backbone website. By the way, It has rarely been so cheap, so we recommend you not miss this opportunity. We are talking about one of the best controllers to play from your mobile.

Backbone One controller for iPhone 15 and Android phones

Get the Backbone One controller 30% cheaper than the MSRP on Amazon

This command It is compatible with most Android phones and the new iPhone 15, so you will not have compatibility problems. That said, the Backbone One features the same buttons, triggers, and levers that console controllers have. It also has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It is worth mentioning that the Backbone One It comes with its own application that allows you to access your favorite games from one place, record and share your games, chat with your friends and discover new titles. And if you want to play your console or computer games from anywhere in your home, you can do so as it is compatible with the PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link applications.

As you can see, the Backbone One is an essential accessory if you want to turn your smartphone into a portable console. Furthermore, not only It has an ergonomic and lightweight designit must also be taken into account that when connecting directly to the USB type C port of the mobile latency is very low. In short, we could say that it is one of the best mobile controls you can buy, although it is not the cheapest. So don't hesitate and take advantage of this offer before it ends or runs out, it is a controller that will not disappoint you. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.