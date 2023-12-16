Ibra speaks to the coach and the club: the Europa League and fourth place are the objectives, but we need to find the spirit again

From correspondent Luca Bianchin

15 December 2023 (change at 09:17) – newcastle (ING)

Milan is changing its clubs and yes, it has a certain effect. In her life he always went out with his older sister – the Champions – and got along well with her: seven victories, finals, exploits in golden years and in darker periods. With the small Europa League, formerly the UEFA Cup, at most he had a couple of coffees, with the '72 and 2002 semi-finals as the high point. However, Milan has recently changed its corporate structure, managers, commercial policy and target audience: who would be surprised if it also gave confidence to a new cup? Gerry Cardinale, Elliott and RedBird are looking for victories and gains and the Europa League can also bring them. Zlatan Ibrahimovic in this sense arrives at the right time. Ibra won the Europa League with a team of devils in red, black and white shirts: United. He knows how to do it. He has just been appointed advisor to RedBird and is in constant contact with both the club's top management and Stefano Pioli. Zlatan and Milan had arranged to meet at Milanello for the post-Newcastle visit, a visit hypothesised for yesterday and then postponed: Ibra was in Sweden on Wednesday and Pioli decided not to let the team train after the English victory. So it is possible that Ibrahimovic will see his former teammates today, when preparation for Monza-Milan will begin, the match between his former team and the one that Galliani offered him…

The tightrope walker

—

After the Newcastle match, Pioli also spoke about Milan's new objective: «We must compete in the Europa League with the belief that we can win it, even if it is clear that it is less important. It's a trophy that's missing.” Rafa Leao, from a distance, used similar words: “We enter the Europa League to try to win it.” Here it is, the subtle balancing act that Milan is called upon to do: walking on a tightrope, balancing the attempt to win the minor cup with the great corporate objective, fourth place in Serie A. How do you do it? With three polar stars.

spirit

—

The first is enthusiasm. In the post-Newcastle post, Pioli clearly said that Milan is going through a difficult moment: “There isn't much positivity”. We can see that the combination of defeats and criticism weighs heavily. With this spirit, far from that of Milan winning the Scudetto, you can overcome an obstacle and not survive a season. If anything, it is with enthusiasm and serenity that Milan can think of gaining distance on the fifth and then playing for it from February, going to Baku and Toulouse with the same spirit as a trip to Camp Nou. Ibrahimovic, in this, can be a factor. He won't just be a motivator, of course, but the atmosphere of the championship also comes from him. We don't ask him for a miracle – which is useless – but for a shock.

physicist

—

The second is injuries. In the last week, Milan saw Bennacer, Leao and Okafor again, a good sign in a tragic situation. Pioli has gotten used to preparing matches with 13-14 players to count on and no, it's not normal. The situation is now unbalanced. In the middle of the field, calm: everyone is there. Forward, stabilizing. Behind, total emergency. Davide Calabria will be disqualified on Sunday and, at lunch with Monza, Jan-Carlo Simic will almost certainly be called upon to play the first match as a starter in Serie A of his life. So, here's the picture. If the percentage of unavailable remains around 5-10% (let's say up to three men per match), Pioli will be able to vary, choose, give rest. Otherwise managing 23 potential matches in 100 days, between February 15 and May 26, will be like traveling through a jungle in a jeep with no spare petrol.

campo

—

The third North Star is the field. The game. Milan also proved to have problems in Newcastle, in the first half they clearly fell short in terms of intensity and physicality, they were almost never able to escape the pressure and find a play to generate football from the attacking midfield upwards. Not only did he not shoot on goal, he almost never bothered Schär and Lascelles. Bad signal, partially erased by the great finale of fireworks, restarts and transitions in which Milan exalt themselves. So? So it's true that in Italy no one attacks with the ferocity of Newcastle and no one has a robot like Joelinton in midfield, but Milan must grow, improve quickly in the middle and find continuity from Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders. The rest will depend on the best: Maignan, Theo, Leao. On MM16, no doubt: if he goes on the pitch, he saves. For Rafa, better to ask his Swedish big brother.

