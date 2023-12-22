Suara.com – The comparison of the educational history of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan also attracted public attention. So, for those of you who are curious and curious about the educational history of this married couple, see the following review.

It is known that Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan are a husband and wife who married on November 12 2021. Currently, this couple has a daughter named Moana who was born on July 26 2022.

It could be said that Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan's household has always been in the public spotlight, including their educational history. In fact, Ria Ricis once admitted that she felt inferior to her husband, who was a master's degree graduate.

So, for more details, see the following comparison of the educational history of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan as reported from various sources.

Ria Ricis's Educational History

Ria Ricis or whose real name is Ria Yunita is an actress, influencer, YouTuber and writer. She is also the wife and mother of Cut Raifa Aramoana or known as Moana.

He often shares activities with his small family on his YouTube channel. Recently a video circulated of Ria Ricis admitting that she felt inferior about her husband's education.

The reason is, Ria Ricis admitted that her graduate studies took up to 7 years. Ria Ricis is a graduate of Pancasila University in the Communications program.

Teuku Ryan's Educational History

Meanwhile, Teuku Ryan, he is a Masters graduate. He successfully completed his undergraduate studies in 4 years (2012-2016). Ryan is a graduate of Syiah Kuala University, Agricultural Products Technology study program.

After graduating from S1, Teuku Ryan worked as a state-owned bank employee in Aceh. Then in 2021, the year of his wedding, Teuku Ryan will continue his Masters at Muhammadiyah University, Jakarta, Business Management study program.

Before marrying Ria Ricis, Teuku Ryan was a young man at home who was always busy pursuing his education. However, now that he has a wife and child, Teuku Ryan is starting to get busy playing soap operas.

As additional information, Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan's household is currently being hit by the issue of a rift. In fact, news is circulating that Teuku Ryan is said to be close to another female artist named Celia Thomas.

However, until now, neither Ria Ricis nor Teuku Ryan have provided any clarification regarding this issue.

This is a review regarding the comparison of the educational histories of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan, which has recently attracted public attention.

Contributor: Ulil Azmi