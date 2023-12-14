Suara.com – The captain of the Indonesian national team, Asnawi Mangkualam, is now closely linked to two celebrities, namely Fuji and Steffi Zamora.

The names of two celebrities, Fuji and Steffi Zamora, are hotly discussed. They are rumored to be Asnawi Mangkualam.

The news of Fuji's closeness to Asnawi has been around for a long time. The sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel was indeed in Azizah Salsha's 'circle' of friends, who is Pratama Arhan's wife.

This made Fuji finally get to know Asnawi. The two of them even went for a walk together.

Meanwhile, Steffi Zamora's name has just emerged. Surprisingly, they were suspected of watching a concert together.

Well, Fuji and Steffi Zamora themselves have similarities as celebrities. They have fantastic expenses in a month.

The following is a comparison of monthly expenses between Fuji and Steffi Zamora:

Fuji

Fuji once revealed his expenses during the month on YouTube Superseru. According to him he could spend a lot of money.

“I just asked about my finances, how much do I spend this month, it turns out wow,” said Fuji, quoted from YouTube Superseru on Wednesday (12/4/2023).

Fuji did not reveal in detail how much he spent that month. However, he gave an idea of ​​the amount equivalent to buying a new car.

“It's really big, yes I can buy a car. I don't know where the money went, actually there are details, I just saw the total, I don't want to see what came out, I was shocked,” he stressed.

Steffi Zamora

Meanwhile, Steffi Zamora is more outspoken than Fuji. He said the nominal expenditure was up to IDR 130 million.

This can be seen in her short interview on the TikTok account @cretivox, when Steffi was asked about the ideal cost for someone to live in Jakarta.

“130s (Rp. 130 million)? (For) eating, paying installments, checking out, orange shops (Shopee), green shops (Tokopedia), basically for life,” explained Steffi, quoted on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

However, Steffi admits that now she is better at managing her finances, including increasing her savings portion and paying in installments for productive items.

“Maybe in the past I was bigger, but now I try to save money because my mind is more like paying off the house, paying off the house, paying off the house, paying off the house,” said Steffi.

Meanwhile, Asnawi Mangkualam himself is estimated to have a contract of IDR 1 billion per year. His income is also still increasing from endorsements or brand ambassadorships and other advertising collaborations.