If a deal sounds too good to be true, it often is. So before you start transferring, dig around a bit under the grass and find a catch. Or two, or three. This is also the case with the RR01 from Rhino Racing from Lithuania. The company sells the on-road racing car above for an amount starting from 25,000 euros.

The first snake hiding here: you have to assemble the car yourself. However, the company says you don’t need “extensive technical knowledge” to build the car. We would still recommend having someone with a little know-how work on the project. Then the second pain point: there is no engine in the RR01 from Rhino Racing as standard. And no interior either.

For 25,000 euros you get the aluminum chassis, suspension and body. You can then get started with a cabin and installing a drivetrain yourself. If you add 2,000 euros, the kit car will come with brakes, a complete interior, lighting, a cooling system, an ECU and 19-inch wheels. You must order the motor separately.

Rhino Racing would like to sell you a motorcycle

The company from Lithuania offers one engine option. Rhino Racing builds copies of the 5.2-liter V10 engine from the Audi R8. The internals have all been recreated and there is a racing clutch with sequential gearbox. You pay an extra 37,500 euros for this. If you buy everything from Rhino Racing, you will spend 62,500 euros for the RR01.

But remember: you still have to build it completely. If you want it to be street legal, you must also follow the complete Rhino Racing booklet. According to the company, the ten-cylinder produces approximately 480 hp, which is less than in an R8. By the way, the power goes to the rear wheels. If you are interested in the RR01, you can request a pre-order from Rhino Racing.