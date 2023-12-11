Lucy Pérez Camarena’s story is woven from professional experiences in the public and private spheres that led her to create a community to link entrepreneurial women and develop their best version.

Lucy defines herself as a woman, mother and wife, but above all as passionate about supporting other women on their path as entrepreneurs. His political work has 25 years of experience; She was a councilor in Tlaquepaque and a local and federal representative, but perhaps her performance as president of the Jalisciense Women’s Institute allowed her to see the problems and areas of opportunity that women had.

This is how Freely Woman emerged, her personal project, a company dedicated to public relations. Lucy defines it as a community of women in which support and valuable relationships are provided to achieve the personal and professional development of its members. “We all need public relations. Some professionals have developed these skills, you have to know how to speak in public, overcome fear to make a call, knock on a door. I have focused on companies that seek to expand their horizons in the public and private spheres, in the business leaders of other states and even other countries.”

For Lucy, generating credibility and trust is the key, but reinventing herself was the core and she achieved it in the midst of what seemed like chaos for interpersonal relationships: confinement. “The pandemic helped me reinvent myself, because after so many years dedicated to the public sphere it was difficult for me where to start” and in a business where connecting and meeting was essential it stopped being an option overnight, but focusing in social networks and new technologies was key to continue moving forward. “It was thanks to the relationships that I have been building that I was able to contact people, create links and develop positioning strategies to publicize brands, a series of things that have gained value for companies. Public relations focuses on building trust, first to get closer to other people and then to create alliances and more lasting bonds.”

touch lives

Throughout her career, Lucy has met people in all possible areas, and when asked who she admires, she is quick to respond: Mary Kay, for her the work carried out is very similar to her own project. “It connects a lot with my purpose of accompanying women and making their businesses grow and believe in them and be free and fulfilled.” Angela Merkel is another of the women he admires “because a part of me still has that passion to serve my country, because she never lost her ground, she preserved her values ​​and there are very few politicians who, when they leave office, Citizens applaud them and that was the case with Merkel.”

Moving from politics to business was organic for Lucy. Although she has never abandoned her political commitment to serve, seven years ago she decided that it was time to grow personally in the private sphere, which is why she designed Freely Woman a reliable and safe space to connect between women, in which there are established businesswomen and entrepreneurial, designed to link the right people for mutual development. “When you don’t know the right people, you don’t know how to reach established companies. Having networking communities or people who do business give you tools to learn to connect in another way.”.

For Lucy it meant learning through courses and certifications with other professionals dedicated to the art of public relations. “There are associations that are professionally dedicated to public relations and it has been very important to listen to people with experience and experience and how they have been able to develop their careers.”

Networks with value

Staying up-to-date with information technology and leveraging technology to its advantage has been critical to Freely Woman’s growth in recent years. “We open ourselves to the possibilities that technology offers, innovate, be creative, be disruptive, learn from others what has worked for them and adapt it to your personality and way of doing business,” Lucy shares, which is why she maintains a balance between her profiles. personal and professional. “On social networks I have my personal profile and I share everything I do on a daily basis in contact with people. And through the Freely Woman community we share information about what we do, who we are, our events. Today there are people in my community from other countries, even and they have arrived because they found a space to make friends and do business. “It has been a very important discovery, it has been a balance between what you publish and share and the scope is very great.” And as the community grows, Lucy is confident that her company’s network will become stronger, just like social media.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions