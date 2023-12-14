Smoking, in addition to representing a serious health problem, also has a negative impact on the economy. Therefore, some companies are already implementing support programs to quit smoking, with the aim of preventing their employees from losing productivity by taking time off to smoke. working hours.

Smoking is closely linked to social relationships and is usually associated with specific moments, such as after meals, when going out with friends or when taking a break to exchange ideas with a co-worker. In this sense, the Anti-Smoking Law approved in 2011 addressed the habit among social smokers related to leisure, but there is still room for improvement in the workplace.

Smoking among the active population. According to data from the 2019-2020 OEDA Labor Report of the National Plan on Drugs, 35.6% of the working population smokes daily in their workplace, while 11% of workers claim to be passive smokers due to being exposed to smoke. of tobacco at some point in their day.

77.5% of the working population between 16 and 64 years old believes that the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in the workplace is a major problem. In fact, the problem not only affects the risk of suffering from cancer or other pathologies associated with tobacco consumption or vaping, but also affects stress levels and affects performance and decision-making in the workplace.

Smoke productivity. A report from the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) published in Archivos de Branconeimología, shows that quitting tobacco increases productivity by 4.5% on average. The time control systems that were imposed with the approval of Royal Decree-Law 8/2019 made it possible to quantify the time that smoking employees lose during their smoking breaks.

According to a study by the Jobatus employment portal, employee smoking causes global losses of 26.6 billion euros per year in hours lost to smoking and 4,750 euros per employee. On average, each smoker spends 9 minutes smoking a cigarette, and they take an average of four breaks a day during working hours, which means 36 minutes less per day.

Tobacco trips up the reduction of working hours. Smoking breaks are not only a loss of productive time in themselves. With each of these pauses the employee loses concentration on their work and will not be able to fully focus again until a few more minutes have passed.

That is, a smoking employee spends 16 working days a year smoking, and gets paid for it. To put it in context, the investiture agreement to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours per week signed between Sumar and PSOE could be achieved using only half of that time.

Smokers are more prone to sick leave. Another reason that is leading companies to encourage their employees to quit smoking is that smokers tend to be off work on average four days more per year than non-smokers.

According to a study by the Public Health Agency of Catalonia, around 3% of temporary disabilities of five days or more are attributable to tobacco and the trend is increasing.

Smoking leaders are less efficient. The study Loss of labor productivity attributable to smoking suggests that smoking causes company managers to tend to reach worse agreements in long negotiations due to the anxiety created by the lack of nicotine and the need to get up from the negotiation table.

Pilar Galeote, professor of Negotiation at IE Law School, stated in El País that “The lack of tobacco in prolonged sessions can act as a behavioral stressor and cause greater emotional disturbance. This makes it difficult to achieve the agreement and relationships with others, but it also affects our personal brand.” This vulnerability makes smoking managers more vulnerable in that sense and have a tendency to act more emotionally, affecting their leadership and decision-making.

Quit smoking from the company. The WHO concludes that smoking causes 8 million deaths a year worldwide, and 63,000 deaths annually in Spain. 21% of them in those under 65 years of age. This represents a major public health problem, which is why the Administration has taken measures approving free treatment with Todacintan to help quit smoking.

For their part, companies have also taken part in initiatives aimed at fighting against smoking, joining programs of specialized entities such as Proyecto Hombre, which have been followed by employees from companies such as UME, SAV, ArcelorMittal, Manufacturas Ceylan or Grupo Danone, with a success of between 65% and 78%. The Royal Spanish Football Federation signed an agreement with the Spanish Association against Cancer to declare its headquarters a smoke-free space and help its employees with smoking cessation courses.

