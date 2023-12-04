At this point, it’s no secret that Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game in recent years. Luckily, the wait is very close to over, as the first preview will be shared in a matter of hours. Within the framework of the announcement, companies jumped on the hype train.

At the beginning of this month, Rockstar Games put an end to speculation and confirmed that the official trailer for GTA VI will arrive on December 5th. The announcement came through a publication on social networks, where a simple image with warm tones and some palm trees in the background is seen.

Although the announcement is very brief in details and is limited to confirming the release date of the first official preview, the developer studio made a new trend that other companies did not hesitate to replicate in the form of a parody.

Blizzard, Mediatonic and more companies get on the Grand Theft Auto VI train

A few days ago, we talked that 343 Industries took advantage of the enthusiasm that exists around Grand Theft Auto VI to confirm the date of the new Halo trailer. Quickly, other companies joined in and shared their own ads with an image reminiscent of the Rockstar Games publication.

Raven Software recreated the image and confirmed that Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone will arrive on December 6. Blizzard Entertainment He also got caught up in the GTA VI hype and, with a similar post, reminded fans that the trailer for the new wave of content arrives on December 4. Mediatonicresponsible for Fall Guys, was one of the first to be part of this trend and stated that there will be a new trailer on Wednesday.

Curiously, Rockstar Games’ publication transcended beyond the barriers of gaming. The official account of São Pauloa city in Brazil, recreated the image to inform citizens about the celebrations related to Samba Day that took place on Saturday, December 2.

Rockstar Games made a trend with the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI

Without a doubt, these posts are a reminder that Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games in recent years. Although the content of the trailer is unknown, it is known that it will be the longest reveal trailer in the history of the franchise.

But tell us, what do you think of this type of post? Do you like it when companies parody each other? Let us read you in the comments.

