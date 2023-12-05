Changing jobs to improve working or salary conditions has become a common practice in certain sectors with a very marked lack of qualified technical personnel. This is what is known as Job Hopping in the field of human resources.

However, despite finding ourselves in a time of shortage of specialized talent, companies are also highly valuing loyalty when hiring staff, and having had several jobs in a very short time can generate misgivings among recruiters.

Change jobs with transparency. The situation when changing jobs can be very varied, especially in junior profiles who change companies at the end of their period as an intern, temporary replacements, etc. Raquel Fernández, Senior Manager at the employment consultancy Walters People, advises being transparent when listing the different changes.

“It is normal for a junior professional to have held several jobs in a short time, especially in the technology sector. If it was an internship contract or a scholarship, be honest and write it exactly as it is on your CV, so you can justify the reason for your changes.” If these changes are not justified, the recruiter will see you as a candidate with little commitment to the projects he works on and will deduct points from his evaluation.

The scene is changing. If 2020 and 2021 were the big years for massive employee hiring, 2022 was the big year for massive layoffs in big technology companies. Many professionals took advantage of the good times of massive hiring in large corporations like Meta to artificially fatten their resumes, to later jump on the Great Resignation bandwagon.

Since many employees were quitting their jobs, the supply of vacancies was growing like foam and companies needed to fill their positions at all costs. Even paying a higher salary. All of this favored personnel turnover, but the scenario in 2023 is very different.

Stopping the Great Resignation and new layoffs. In Spain there is still a high percentage of employees considering changing jobs. According to the Intention to Change Job report prepared by Infojobs, 16% of the employees consulted intend to leave their job during 2023. In 2020, that percentage was 23%.

However, in 2023 we find ourselves in a totally different situation from 2022, where companies are reducing their workforce to face complicated financial forecasts for 2024. This implies that someone who leaves their job to try their luck in other companies with better conditions, he runs a serious risk of losing both positions.

The most common reasons for resigning. According to the 2023 Employer Brand Research study published by Randstad, the most common reason for quitting a job is to improve work-life balance in 49% of cases. An insufficient salary is found in 33% of job abandonment cases and receiving an irrefutable offer occupies third place in the ranking prepared by Randstad with 27% of the cases.

In 23% of cases of job resignation, the direct responsible party is the employer, who condemns the employee to “forced ostracism” limiting their professional development, while the lack of flexibility in the working day or opting for a hybrid day, makes that 19% of employees want to quit their job.

Image |Pexels (Thirdman)