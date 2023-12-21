Suara.com – Fuji and Asnawi Mangkualam both sell exclusive content on their respective personal Instagrams. These two figures who are often linked together turn on the subscribe feature on IG.

It is known that the subscription fee for exclusive Fuji content reached IDR 68,000 per month. However, now the rates have fallen.

Most recently, based on monitoring results, Thursday (21/12/2023), Fuji, which has 14.5 Instagram followers, charges IDR 7,500 per month for the exclusive content it publishes. Interestingly, Asnawi Mangkualam also charges the same fee.

The Indonesian national team captain also charges a subscription fee for exclusive content of IDR 7,500 per month, even though he has far fewer followers than Fuji.

Fans of these two celebrities only need to spend that much money if they want to enjoy the exclusive content they provide.

Fuji and Asnawi Mangkualam. (TikTok)

For your information, the subscription service is a new feature released by Instagram.

Recently, this feature has become popular with public figures. Many artists, celebrities, Instagram celebrities and athletes have activated this feature on their respective Instagrams.

As the name suggests, exclusive content is intended for social media users who want to subscribe to their idols' content or uploads. These followers can see special content about their idol by paying every month.

By paying for exclusive content on Instagram, customers will get a round, purple badge with a crown in the middle.

They can also chat with their idol artists directly during live sessions via this subscribe feature.