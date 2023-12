Overijssel has been lobbying for better traffic flow on the N35 for years. The national highway, which connects Zwolle and Twente, is seen by many as a trolley track. Agreements had been made with the government to, among other things, tackle a number of intersections and build a ring road around Mariënheem. But Minister Harbers put an end to the plans last June. Due to nitrogen problems and lack of money, he said.