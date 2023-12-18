loading…

Jalaludin Rumi always taught to defend the oppressed. Photo/Anadolu

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of tolerance and “standing with the oppressed” in a message commemorating the 13th-century poet, mystic and prominent Muslim scholar Jalaludin Rumi.

In his message, marking the 750th anniversary of the death of Rumi, better known in the West simply as Rumi, Erdogan said: “Following in Rumi's footsteps, we will continue to support the oppressed and victims regardless of their suffering. religion, origin, skin color or identity.”

“Calling Rumi one of the pillars of our geography and civilization,” Erdogan said. He added that Turkish citizens remember with gratitude the martyrs who gave their lives for the call to prayer, the homeland, the flag, independence and the future, and salute the veterans who heroic in the name of the nation.

Erdogan also said that the world “needs more than ever” the empathy and tolerance that Rumi championed, especially in the face of ongoing Israeli aggression, which has claimed nearly 20,000 lives in Gaza since October 7, most of them women and children.

Saying that Turkey would continue its efforts to ensure “Israeli officials are brought to justice,” he added, “We have been painfully following the brutality, massacres and barbarism that have occurred in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7.”

“The Israeli government, which has the unconditional support of several countries, continues to shed blood, take lives, and kill children by continuing to increase the level of oppression. “International institutions, whose job is to guarantee peace and security, have not taken any steps in the face of the cries of the oppressed people in Gaza,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan said he was confident Rumi's followers would continue to support the people of Gaza.

Separately, at a ceremony in the city of Konya, where Rumi died, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also touched on the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

“A humanitarian tragedy is occurring in Palestine, especially in Gaza,” he said, adding that Rumi's efforts at tolerance and compassion were intended to prevent such disasters and tragedies.

(ahm)