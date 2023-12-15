Suara.com – It is believed that Manchester United can only hope for luck and a miracle to be able to reap positive results when they travel to the headquarters of their eternal rival, Liverpool in the 2023/2024 Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United will visit Anfield for Week 17 of the Premier League, Sunday (17/12) evening at 23.30 WIB.

Talking about the strength of the two teams ahead of the latest North West Derby, Manchester United's condition is in stark contrast compared to Liverpool.

Liverpool are the top of the Premier League standings and advanced smoothly into the knockout phase of the Europa League as winners of their group.

On the other hand, Manchester United performed poorly throughout the season. Still scattered in sixth place in the Premier League standings, the Red Devils team also just missed out on European competition entirely after finishing bottom of their group in the Champions League.

Manchester United's number of defeats this season is also more than their number of wins from the 23 matches they have played across competitions, namely 12 defeats, 11 wins and never a draw.

Host Liverpool clearly deserves to be the favorite to win the match against Manchester United later. This is agreed by Premier League pundit, Chris Sutton.

Manchester United players. (Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Moreover, Liverpool have never lost in their last seven home matches against Manchester United in the Premier League.

“If Liverpool has the slightest vulnerability, I think it is their defense. Manchester United can only win by counter-attacking,” explained Sutton in Dailymail, Friday (15/12).

“But, to be honest, I don't see any chance of Manchester United achieving anything other than losing. To get a draw, they need luck, they even need a miracle,” he said, giving his prediction.

“Manchester United's hope is that they can stay in the game, defensive action at the back and maybe counter-attack.”

“A piece of individual brilliance, whether it's Rasmus Hojlund as a center forward with the ball on him or whether it's (Alejandro) Garnacho on the wing.”

“As far as I know, Manchester United cannot win this match, based on performance,” said Sutton.