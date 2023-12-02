Kim adapts Stefan Zweig’s biography of Joseph Fouché, one of the most important protagonists of the French Revolution.

Joseph Fouché is a little-known name for those who do not know the history of France. But when the teacher Stefan Zweig decided to write his biography, a very important character for the French Revolution came to light for the public, because before, during and after it, he influenced its development by siding with Robespierre and Napoleon’s Terror. and the expansion of the revolutionary movement or of Louis XVIII and the monarchical restoration. Kim adapts Zweig’s book with detail and fidelity, but without failing to provide his own point of view through his touches of humor and often parodic expressiveness.

When Zweig fled Germany in the 1930s because of the rise of Nazism, England gained a genius. Determined after the rise of totalitarianism and fascism in Europe, he decided to write about the golden age of the continent. His biographies are an example for any writer of the genre, and literature in general. That Kim decided to adapt it was a challenge for the artist.

Joseph Fouché is a dark character because he did not receive public attention. But he was minister of the police and later of the Interior. Since the Revolution and until the arrival of the Terror, Fouché created an espionage network that would later become the first known information system of a government. HIS rise paralleled that of a well-known Corsican. Thus, when Napoleon became emperor, the politician was still working in the government. But after the fall of the best general Europe had ever seen, he did not fall, and supported the restoration of Louis XVIII. This makes clear what defined Joseph Fouché, he would survive and thrive no matter what.

Martínez the facha

It may seem that this “turncoat” is a cruel and evil character, and we are not very wrong, but his life and his schemes and maneuvers to maintain his power also created the modern world and modern governments. That it caught Kim’s attention is not surprising, the author’s life has been marked by one of his most memorable humorous creations: Martínez el facha. Martínez and his band could come to be seen as the idiotic and grotesque reflection of what Fouché did, changing as the wind blew but always sweeping for his house. In the case of the French, successfully and in the case of the poor Spanish, they go from disaster to disaster.

The adaptation is detailed and the texts are very important, but they are not heavy and the selection of events reflects everything that Fouché represented and was. A successful adaptation of the text that summarizes without leaving anything important untouched. Although a biography is not usually pleasant as a story, Kim contributes something through his own situations and small developments.

Graphically it is where the author has left everything

Because it is necessary that something as unattractive as the life of a politician, even if he is a scammer and an evil climber, interests readers. With a canonical style and a simple, austere narrative, we witness all the scenes as exceptional witnesses of Fouché’s life but with Kim’s touch. Detailed, full of life and with exceptional color, the artist takes us little by little through a life without seeming like a journalistic or historical document, but rather like an almost fictional plot where some things surprise because of how modern they are for the time. .

Fouché: The dark genius It is exactly what its title says, the story of a brilliant man who decided to go as far as he could with an idea in mind, to never lose, to always be important, whether they wanted him to be there or not, and it would be decisive. Almost a fictional villain, a real mastermind.

FOUCHÉ. THE DARK GENIUS

Title: : FOUCHÉ. THE DARK GENIUS

URL : Milcomics

Author : Stefan Zweig, Kim

Format : Paperback

ISBN : 9788467964738

Description : Joseph Fouché is the quintessence of the political conspirator. Intriguing and cunning, he was the shadow of power during the years from the French Revolution to the Bourbon Restoration. Depending on how the wind blew, he leaned towards the republic, towards the Terror, towards Napoleon or towards Louis XVIII. He was a dark figure who survived all eras, always in profile and always at the side of the powerful. Based on the famous biography of Stefan Zweig, Maestro Kim (The Art of Flying) recreates in vignettes the rise and fall of a true political animal, one of the most feared and influential men of his time.

SOMETHING (JC Royo)

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)

SOMETHING (JC Royo)

For as long as I can remember I have read comics. My mother bought me the first one before I learned to read well, someone told the poor thing that it helped children get closer to reading. She’s still looking for the person who told her so she can thank him properly, with a club. Passionate about the world of cartoons, I devour every comic that comes my way. American is my favorite but Japanese and European also fill my shelves. If you add the books, the TV series and the movies, I am what they call a geek today, and proud of it. Journalist with audiovisual studies and a taste for communication at all levels, when they allow me I write. I don’t marry anyone and whether it’s boring, fast-paced, intense or a waste of paper, a comic has to be read and commented on for it to be truly alive.