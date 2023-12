According to Thijs Kemperink, Andre Manuel does not want them to completely 'rehearse' the Twente End of Year Conference. “That makes it exciting. It all has to go well at once,” adds Bert Eeftink. Together with Nathalie Baartman, the trio will be on stage for the first time in the Wilminktheater tonight at eight o'clock. “We did one thing differently this year: took the humor out of it…” Manuel jokes.