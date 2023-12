Combi Termal Twente is taken over by Inlan Terminals Group. Combi Terminal Twente BV reports this on Linkedin in a letter to customers and relations. Not only container transshipment in Almelo on the Twente Canal will be in the hands of ITG. CTT Hengelo, CTH Vastgoed, CTT Rotterdam and Scheepvaartbedrijf CTT are also sold. The activities of Bolk Container Transport are not part of the acquisition.