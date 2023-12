The biggest energy guzzlers in your home? This includes refrigerators, especially if they have been around for about ten years, and washing machines that have already done the necessary laundry over the years. Anyone who wants to save on their energy bill would do well to exchange old white goods for new and economical appliances. You must have the money for that. The municipality of Enschede provides residents who are not well off with a white goods voucher of 500 euros.