Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat (left) and Sergeant Eran Aloni died in an ambush by Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip, 12 December 2023. Photo/the times of israel

GAZA – A senior Israeli colonel who commanded the forward base of an elite infantry force has been killed in fighting in Gaza along with other soldiers.

The latest news was revealed by the Israeli military on Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Itzhak Ben Basat (44) was killed on Tuesday in an ambush by Palestinian fighters in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza, which is a base of the Palestinian resistance group.

Ben Basat, head of the Golani Brigade command team, was the most senior Israeli officer killed in Gaza since the ground invasion was launched in late October, according to the Times of Israel.

Nine other soldiers were killed in the same incident on Tuesday, including a lieutenant colonel commanding the Golani regiment, two company commanders, a platoon commander and a squad commander.

This death is obviously a great shame for the well-armed and most sophisticated Israeli forces.

The poorly armed Palestinian fighters were able to kill more than 100 Israeli soldiers during ground operations in Gaza.

Thousands of other Israeli soldiers have been maimed or seriously injured in fighting against Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip.

