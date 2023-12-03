loading…

Israel’s atrocities in Gaza make the Zionist state worthy of being called Nazi. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro strongly criticized Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip. He described the Zionist regime’s airstrikes on the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza as a “Nazi practice”.

“They (Israel) claim this is not like the Nazis; killing 5,300 Palestinian boys and girls was a Nazi practice, although the West is reluctant to admit this truth,” Petro wrote on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, as reported by Press TV.

Video footage of residential areas reduced to rubble as a result of airstrikes by Israeli regime forces in Deir al-Balah was attached to the post.

Petro has repeatedly compared Israel’s heinous crimes against Palestinians to Nazi practices in the first half of the last century.

The Colombian leader previously drew parallels between Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and “Nazi-like” attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, suggesting that genocide had been launched by the Apartheid regime in the Arab country.

Petro’s statement reflects growing concern among the international community as Israeli regime forces continue to carry out mass killings of Palestinians with at least 16,000 civilians, mostly women and children, killed since October 7.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned Israel for carrying out genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip, and threatened to cut ties with Tel Aviv.

After the Israeli regime launched its clearance operation under the pretext of eradicating resistance groups in Gaza, Petro voiced his solidarity with the Palestinian people in various messages posted on X.

The Colombian president has stressed that Israel must stop its systematic attacks targeting civilians, and urged the European Union to abide by international law and condemn Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.