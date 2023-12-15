For decades, an old passenger ship lay abandoned in a port, with different objects inside, including furniture and also 50 arcade machines from the early 80s. Arcade machines that a collector was able to rescue in a spectacular way, before that they were lost in oblivion, after 28 years.

For those who were born decades later and have never seen one, these machines offered the only opportunity to play video games for many fans of the 70s and 80s. And those that still exist offer fans of these devices a wonderful opportunity to immerse themselves in that bygone era. However, the passage of time affects many of these machines, and fewer and fewer are in operational condition, even being decommissioned without anyone realizing it, for different reasons.

Some of these were the ones on this ship, but fortunately, there are many passionate collectors around the world who track down and repair old arcade machines. One of them is Oliver Moazzezi, who a few years ago was willing to invest time and money in a risky project, to recover this video game treasure from an abandoned ship. As we anticipated, there were approximately 50 arcade machines from the years 1980/81, which had games such as Space Invaders, Ground Shaker and Galaxian. These devices were discovered in 2009 by adventurers who managed to access the former Duke of Lancaster passenger ship.

Games on an old ship?

The Duke of Lancaster was originally commissioned in 1956 as a passenger ferry and after being converted to a car ferry in 1970, the ship fell into disuse just a few years later. Under the name 'The Fun Ship', this former steamer found a new purpose as a hotel and leisure attraction. As part of this transformation, a games room equipped with 50 arcade machines was installed on board.

A discovery that was made public on the Internet, capturing the attention of fans of these arcade machines, among them Oliver Moazzezi, who set out to rescue this video game treasure. His dedication and ultimate success secured this piece of video game history.

Carrying out the “Arcade Raid”

In order to rescue these machines, he first had to locate the owner of the liner that dates back to 1956, searching for information about him for several months, finally managing to find him through conversations with local authorities and businesses. This is how, through a relative of the owner, he was able to have contact with him so that after an initial visit to the place, the collector and two other colleagues could evaluate the condition of the arcade machines.

The rescue operation was called “Arcade Raid” and was carried out in early 2012, which had the help of many people who, among other things, had to take the machines to the upper floor. This transfer was used to later load them onto a trailer, which was hoisted to the main deck of the ship using a crane.

Thanks to this, the machines reached a safe place and were loaded by the site's assistants, saving these machines so that they would later be restored by collectors from all over Europe. Unfortunately, it is unknown how many of them were actually operational nor where they ended up.

