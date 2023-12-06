Someone has gone crazy putting together V8 Vantages.

If you come across an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, it is almost always black or gray. Yet you could certainly get the V8 Vantage in special colors if you asked nicely at Aston Martin. Very special colors even. This is proven by a unique collection of V8 Vantages that has now surfaced.

Earlier this year, a collection of unique orange Aston Martins was auctioned and now Bonhams once again has something special in its hands. This is a collection of seven V8 Vantages, all factory-fitted in a unique livery.

These liveries were of course not just pulled from thin air: they are all inspired by real Aston Martin racing cars. For example, we see the iconic British Racing Green livery with yellow accents and a Gulf livery.

There are also some lesser-known liveries, such as the bright green livery of the V8 Vantage that took part in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. The yellow-green and blue-white color schemes are also inspired by participants in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

These V8 Vantages are not only colorful on the outside, the interior is just as special. For example, the green example has a matching bright green interior, while the yellow Vantage has a red interior with yellow stitching.

So it’s a cheerful lot in this collection. The fact that a V8 Vantage is normally always gray with a black interior only makes this collection even more special. In addition, they are all factory new: the mileage varies from 285 km to 483 km.

That was also the case with the orange collection. Since the cars were also photographed at the same location, the suspicion arises that they come from the same owner. Bonhams just doesn’t make any statements about that.

In any case, the cars will go under the hammer next Friday, during Bonhams’ Bond Street Sale. The auction house expects the cars to fetch between £35,000 and £50,000 each. That is converted between 41,000 and 58,000 euros. No money for a brand new and completely unique V8 Vantage…

