On the eve of the first day of the championship against Salernitana (which ended 2-2), Mourinho – disqualified, with Bruno Conti on the bench in his place – had raised his tone in the conference when asked about the difference in treatment between coaches. “I’m only interested in the field, the match, the referees and the bench. I want equal treatment for everyone, I want honesty. If someone doesn’t like Mourinho it doesn’t matter, during the match everyone must be treated the same. I’m not worried about this situation, it’s about the game. We are all equal and this is the only thing I want. If this is the case we will have the perfect season.”