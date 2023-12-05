Winter has not yet arrived in Mexicobut low temperatures are already beginning to be felt in much of the national territory. In some parts, even Snow has been recorded and thermometers are expected to read 0 °C.

Given this, there are many people who are already preparing to face the cold season and to do so, some use electric heatersand its sale becomes popular in stores.

That is why we present a brief list of the devices that are sold in the most well-known stores, with the lowest price.. So take note.

Soriana

Master Craft White Quartz Heater, 290 pesos.

Bodega Aurrera

Gutstark 800 W Electric Heater 2 Heating Levels, 329 pesos.

Warlmart

Gutstark Electric Heater 2 Levels 800w, 329 pesos.

Atvio Home Quartz Heater 36cm high 800W, 399 pesos.

Chedraui

RCA White Fan Heater RC-A01, 395 pesos.

Coppel

Dreamtech FH-26 Electric Heater 1500 w, 299 pesos.

The options that we present here were consulted on the store pages. It is important that, before making a purchase, you make sure that the product exists both online and in physical stores..

