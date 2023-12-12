Cold front number 16 has begun and with it came a rain of memes, as memes of all kinds have been unleashed through social networks with this colder weather.

Well according to him National Weather Service There are a large number of areas affected by the cold, however, the states of Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán They will be some of the places in the country that will face fog and showers.

Most of the users through the red social X, Previously, Twitter shared a series of funny memes about the low temperatures, as there is a question among users because they cannot stand the freezing weather and they consider that compared to other countries the temperature is not so low and they still experience cold these days. .

That is why there are memes like:

With these freezing temperatures, the majority of the population usually takes out the tiger blanket, which is never missing in Mexican homes, in addition to the delicious granny chocolate, which is why they call it “the Mexican survival kit.”

In social networks you can see the notable division of the team cold and team heat, Well, there is a seemingly eternal discussion about whether the cold season is better than the hot season, which is why users usually make memes of this type.

On the other hand the National Water Comission (Conagua) reports that there will be a large number of cold fronts that will culminate until February of next year. So get ready and take out your tiger cover for this winter season.

