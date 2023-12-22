Suara.com – The Indonesian national team has arrived in Turkey and immediately held its first training, Thursday (22/12/2023). Covered in cold weather and fatigue, Ramadhan Sananta remained enthusiastic.

In Türkiye the temperature is indeed entering. In the PSSI report, the temperature during the first training was around 16 degrees Celsius.

That doesn't add to the players' fatigue after traveling for around 24 hours from Jakarta to Antalya. Arriving early Thursday morning, in the afternoon of Ramadhan, Sananta and his friends immediately started practicing.

The Indonesian national team's first training in Turkey was covered in cold temperatures ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar. (PSSI Doc)

Even though there was no heavy training material given by Shin Tae-yong. The formation expert from South Korea only gave light things.

“We have a long journey of around 24 hours from Jakarta to Doha, then Istanbul and Antalya. We are very tired and the focus on the first day is only on recovery,” said Sananta, quoted from the PSSI website.

“Maybe tomorrow it will start with high intensity. Just warming up, jogging and a little core (exercise),” continued the Persis Solo striker.

This Turkish TC will end on January 6 2023. Apart from training, the Garuda Squad is also scheduled to undergo a series of trials, on January 2 and 5 2024 against Libya in Antalya.

Then on January 9 against Iran in Qatar. Furthermore, only 26 players will then be brought to Qatar to play in the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Indonesian national team will compete with Vietnam, Iraq and Japan in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup. The Garuda squad's first match will be against Iraq on January 15 2023 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.