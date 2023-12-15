Il cold of a purely winter nature is making itself felt in Italy in these hours, grappling with a disturbance that is causing a widespread bad weather on the Adriatic regions and in the South. The cold northern currents are sliding along the Peninsula, triggering a drastic drop in temperatures which will continue tomorrow (Saturday 16 December). The temperature change is notable in some areas, mainly in Central and Southern Italy, even in the order of 10-12 degrees compared to a few days ago.

Cold in Italy after an exceptionally mild start to the week: in Sicily it reached 25 degrees

This significant thermal drop is even more evident in the light of a start of the week characterized by the influx of mild air and anomalous values for the month of December. As usual, the central and especially the southern regions and the two largest islands recorded the mildest temperatures. In Sicily on Wednesday 13 December the thermometer rose to 24-25 degrees in Palermo and Catania.

Meteociel – Maximum temperatures Wednesday 13 December

Today, Friday 15 December, maximum values ​​of 14-16 degrees. Same thing in Calabria where peaks of 21 degrees were reached on Wednesday while now it doesn't go above 13-14 degrees.

Meteociel – Maximum temperatures Friday 15 December

The thermal swing continues: the beginning of the week before Christmas will see another surge in temperatures

The thermal swing is destined to continue: a robust area of ​​high pressure will begin to occupy Western Europe and by Sunday 17 December also the central sector of the continent, therefore also embracing Italy. The beginning of the week before Christmas will therefore be characterized by a new surge in temperatures towards anomalous values for the period, with a climate at times autumn/spring and the most marked anomalies in the North and in the mountains. According to the latest updates, there is therefore no sign of a cold wave: a Christmas that is anything but wintry is looming.