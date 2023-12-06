Electronic Arts has confirmed the dismissal of some Codemasters staffits British subsidiary responsible for numerous racing video games, including the recent F1 23 and EA Sports WRC.

Speaking on the columns of IGNa spokesperson for the US publisher stated that the cuts were smallwithout however specifying how many have lost their jobs.

Let’s remember that at the beginning of the year, precisely last MarchElectronic Arts announced an internal reorganization plan that would lead to the dismissal of approximately 6% of the entire organization’s workers.

Previous article

Jumplight Odyssey: development suspended and employees fired