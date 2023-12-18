Without a doubt, Twitch experienced one of its most controversial weeks in recent months. Amid controversy surrounding its content policies, a professional Call of Duty: Warzone player was banned for watching a live stream that could be considered inappropriate for many audiences.

A few days ago the CoD: Warzone tournament began OpTic Gamingwhere great figures from Activision's competitive FPS scene and content creation gathered to compete for a total prize of $200,000 USD. Everything was going on normally until, at one point, a player had a very curious moment.

CoD: Warzone player watches Twitch during tournament and gets banned

During the main broadcast of the competitive event, it was possible to see the streams of the players and content creators on the screens behind the commentators. While most of the participants tested their aim before starting the games, Liam “Jukeyz” James visited Twitch for a few moments.

What caught attention is that Jukeyz watched a stream from the influencer Novaruu, who at that time showed off her Christmas bikini. All this happened while the broadcast appeared on the screens of the Call of Duty: Warzone tournament. Commentators reacted with astonishment, as expected. You can see the moment here.

After the controversy, the CoD: Warzone player apologized

Although the hosts and spectators laughed and it seemed that the incident did not escalate, the player later reported that received a ban by Activision. Now, he will be unable to participate in official tournaments due to the moment he starred in during the live broadcast of the event.

“I have just been banned from competing in tournaments organized by Activision for at least 2 months for what happened yesterday. It wasn't intentional at all, I don't know what to do or say. I wonder if I can appeal it (…) I am really devastated. “If you know me, (you know) that competing is everything to me and it hurts me, and this happened on Christmas,” Jukeyz said on his Twitter account.

Jukeyz confirmed his ban and regretted what happened

Regarding the OpTic Gaming tournament, the group of zSmit, Tommey, HusKerrs was the winner and took home a prize of $40,000 USD. Despite the controversy, Jukeyz performed well and together with his team ended up in 5th position.

This news came amid controversy surrounding new changes to Twitch's content policies. In the end, the streaming platform backed down on its plans.

But tell us, do you think Jukeyz deserved punishment? Let us read you in the comments.

