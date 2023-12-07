Suara.com – Football observer, Justinus Lhaksana or who is familiarly called Coach Justin, gave input to PSSI. He pushed for Shin Tae-yong’s contract as coach of the Indonesian National Team to be extended.

According to the former coach of the Indonesian national futsal team, PSSI must get used to thinking long term in an effort to improve Indonesian football.

Coach Justin said that Shin Tae-yong had proven capable of taking the Indonesian national team in a better direction in the last four years.

Even though he has not won a trophy in that period, Shin Tae-yong is considered to have laid a solid foundation for the Indonesian National Team in the future.

The coach from South Korea is known to have the courage to cut generations by focusing on calling potential young players to defend the Indonesian national team at senior level.

This policy gave rise to young players who now have experience at international level such as Asnawi Mangkualam, Pratama Arhan, Rizky Ridho, Witan Sulaeman and Egy Maulana Vikri.

Coach Justin. (Screenshot YT HAS Creative)

The name mentioned first is even believed to be the captain of the Indonesian National Team. In fact, it is known that Asnawi is only 24 years old.

On that basis, Coach Justin feels that Shin Tae-yong is the right figure to develop the Indonesian National Team, provided that PSSI reduces the habit of instant thinking and starts implementing long-term policies.

“I think it has to be maintained. It’s not easy to hold a team like Indonesia, where the quality in ASEAN is just mediocre,” said Coach Justin in a podcast on the Hasani’s Corner YouTube channel, quoted on Thursday (7/12/2023).

“If we have found a coach who fits our culture, the coach is also happy to stay here, where he has proven to build an extraordinary foundation, this must be continued regardless of the score (achievements/trophies).”

“What we want is long term, but in Indonesia, I have lived here for 20 years, I see that many policies are instant.”

“Under STY, stamina usually drops after 70 minutes. Now you can keep up.”

It is known that Shin Tae-yong’s contract with the Indonesian National Team will end in June 2024.

PSSI had stated that early events in 2024 such as the 2023 Asian Cup, the second round of 2026 World Cup Qualification and the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup would be a place to evaluate the tactician’s performance before determining his future in the Indonesian National Team.